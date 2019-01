Accelerated Evolution Biotechnologies Ltd. (AEBi) which was founded in 2000 in the ITEK incubator in the Weizmann Science Park, has publicly come out saying, “We believe we will offer in a year’s time a complete cure for cancer,” said Dan Aridor. Lars speaks with Dr. Eric Wattenburg on the possibilities of this being too good to be true. Listen below.

The post Did Israeli scientist find a cure for cancer? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.