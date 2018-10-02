Diante Johnson – Why Are Liberals Outraged Kanye West Is Pro-Trump?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Oct 2, 2018 @ 10:58 AM

Kanye West delivered a speech reinforcing his support for President Donald Trump after he hosted his “Saturday Night Live” performance, causing dismay for both the audience and SNL cast members. “They bullied me back stage. They said, don’t go out there with that hat on,” West said during his rant. Here to react is Diante Johnson. Johnson is the president and founder of the Black Conservative Federation and has served as a field director for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. during the 2016 election.

The post Diante Johnson – Why Are Liberals Outraged Kanye West Is Pro-Trump? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Dr. Kevin Gutzman – Why Do We Have Such An Explosive Process For Supreme Court Appointments? Chris Dudley, retired NBA player speaks out on his long-time Friend Brett Kavanaugh LISTEN: Leif Babin & Jocko Willink – What’s Your Approach To Leadership As Navy Seal Officers? Angela Todd – What Can We Do About The Rampant Crime And Homelessness In The Northwest? John Zmirak – How Does Your Memory Of Brett Kavanaugh In College Differ From The Man The Media Is Portraying? Lars Thoughts: The Smell of Democrat Desperation
Comments