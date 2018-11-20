Device Found Near Bremerton School Contained Explosives
By Grant McHill
Nov 20, 2018 @ 12:31 PM

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a suspicious device found last week near an elementary school in Bremerton likely contained explosive materials.

Bremerton Police Capt. Randy Plum tells the Kitsap Sun that investigators X-rayed the package and determined it could have caused damage and serious injury if it had detonated.

The Washington State Patrol’s bomb squad is investigating.

Plum says preliminary findings from that investigation show the package contained a fuse, explosives and projectiles inside its casing.

The package was found Friday afternoon near Armin Jahr Elementary in east Bremerton. Police aren’t sure yet how it got there or how long it had been there.

