“Device Addiction” In The Funnies

I have to throw credit to Dave Bourne for sharing this great cartoon about distracted walking!

Dave has done a lot of work here at KXL. He’s currently managing opearations for KYKN Radio in Salem, OR. So again, great share!! lol

I did a story about this not too long ago.

SAIF, an Oregon-based workers compensation group had put out a warning for people to be more aware of their surroundings while walking around town.

We’ve heard a lot in recent months about “device addiction” and how big a problem it’s becoming.

You can just get lost in your mobile phone or other mobile device and lose track of what’s going on around you — or even where you are.

I’m also reminded of this commercial for Bose headphones;

Not as much as reminder about distracted walking — but you can see the part in the commercial where the protagonist looks around the bus to see everyone staring at their phones.

She seems to be the only one on the bus looking at the world around her.

I know I’m guilty of staring at my phone too much, particularly in public places — perhaps, when I don’t want to be “troubled” with social interaction.

I can hear all the critics say it “typical millennial” lol