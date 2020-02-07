Devastating Fire At Shirley’s Tippy Canoe Considered Suspicious
TROUTDALE, Ore. – The fire that destroyed Shirley’s Tippy Canoe in Troutdale January 17th is now considered suspicious.
Corbett Fire says the cause is still under investigation, but several circumstances are in question.
The restaurant is a total loss, with damage estimated at more than $1 million.
HERE’S MORE FROM CORBETT FIRE:
Tippy Canoe Fire Update
On Friday, January 17th at 5:02 am Corbett Fire District 14 responded to a report of a restaurant on fire at 28242 E. Historic Columbia River Highway. Gresham Fire and Clackamas County Fire District 1 also responded to assist our crews.
On arrival, firefighters found a large 2 story restaurant with fire throughout the 2nd floor and associated void spaces from various additions/remodels in the past. The 1st floor had high heat and heavy black smoke to the floor.
The fire was quickly determined to be “defensive” in nature and crews applied water from the outside due to advanced fire conditions and structural safety concerns.
Unfortunately, the restaurant and its contents were a total loss, with the combined loss likely exceeding $1,000,000.
Fire cause determination started before the flames were fully extinguished with Gresham Fire Investigators taking the lead, and substantial help from Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Detectives. Corbett Fire sincerely appreciates the hard work of both agencies in this investigation.
The fire is still under active investigation and the cause is yet to be definitively determined. We are currently calling the fire suspicious in nature due to several unusual circumstances that occurred in the days and hours leading up to the fire.
We cannot disclose or discuss these circumstances but want to let the public know that we will work diligently to determine the cause of this fire. There is no indication that the public should take extra precautions at this time.
If you haven’t previously spoken with investigators, we’d like to encourage anyone with specific knowledge of any concerning details regarding this fire to contact Corbett Fire at 503-695-2272 or via email at info@corbettfire.com