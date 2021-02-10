Detroit, Oregon Awarded Grant To Restore Running Water
DETROIT, Ore. – A small town in northwest Oregon is getting a $1 million federal grant to restore running water after the town’s water treatment facility burned during last year’s Labor Day fires.
The grant for the City of Detroit should allow it to create a temporary ultrafiltration packaged plant that will supply potable water.
The Statesman Journal reports that Mayor Jim Trett said it wasn’t clear when the water would actually be running.
It could take anywhere from two weeks to a month or longer.
Detroit is located in Marion County and has a population of about 80.