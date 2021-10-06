      Weather Alert

Detectives Investigating Human Remains Found In Stampede Pass Area

Oct 6, 2021 @ 10:22am

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (AP) – Kittitas County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a possible homicide after a call from a hiker led to the discovery of human remains in the Stampede Pass area, about two miles south of Keechelus Lake.

A hiker in the area spotted something suspicious and called the sheriff’s office.

Due to the length of time the remains have been outside and the state of decomposition, the body was not immediately identifiable.

Officials say it appears the remains were there “for some months.”

The remains have been released to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office for a forensic autopsy.

TAGS
Human remains Stampede Pass
Popular Posts
Sketch Released Of Victim In SE Portland Fatal Hit & Run
Man Killed In NE Portland Shooting Identified
Portland's 66th Homicide Victim Of 2021 Is Identified
WSP Detective Who Died Of COVID-19 Honored at Memorial Service
Hundreds Of Hospital Workers Off The Job Because They Refuse To Be Vaccinated
Connect With Us Listen To Us On