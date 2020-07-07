Detective On Leave After Facebook Posts
SEATTLE (AP) – The King County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it has placed a detective on leave as it investigates Facebook posts that ridiculed protesters who were struck by a car on a closed freeway over the weekend.
Detective Mike Brown has been with the sheriff’s office for more than four decades.
The King County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified of the posts – including one that reportedly said “All lives splatter” – on Sunday and forwarded the matter to its internal investigations unit for an expedited review.
It was not immediately clear if Brown had obtained a lawyer.
The King County Police Officers Guild did not immediately return an email seeking comment.