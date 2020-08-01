Details Behind Friday Evening Demonstrations
On Friday evening hundreds of people gathered along Southwest 3rd Avenue between Southwest Madison Street and Southwest Salmon Street.
Around 9 p.m. people starting giving speeches outside the Justice Center.
According to Police traffic was blocked as people were standing in the traffic lane on SW 3rd Avenue.
Around 10:30 p.m. the speeches came to an end and most of the people gathered outside the Mark O. Hatfield U. S. Federal Courthouse.
According to Police “Through the rest of the night and into the next morning the crowd was subdued. Some lit fires, climbed the fence outside the federal courthouse, threw objects and chanted. For the most part they stood crowded together on Southwest 3rd Avenue, between Southwest Madison and Southwest Salmon, talking in small groups.”
Police say that around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning people started a bonfire on Southwest 3rd Avenue in front of the Federal Courthouse.
The crowd was said to of dwindled to a few dozen in the course of about an hour.
Police say there was no interaction between them and the crowd.