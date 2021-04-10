Detached garage with living quarters destroyed in Fire near Dallas
Just before 6 AM on Saturday, Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley Fire Crews responded to a house fire on Laura Lane just outside the city of Dallas.
When Crews arrived they found a two car garage with a living quarters on the second floor on fire.
Crews say the structure had been evacuated before they arrived.
Authorities stated that despite their efforts the structure was completely destroyed.
One person had non life threatening injuries, the fire is under investigation.