      Weather Alert

Detached garage with living quarters destroyed in Fire near Dallas

Apr 10, 2021 @ 12:37pm

Just before 6 AM on Saturday, Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley Fire Crews responded to a house fire on Laura Lane just outside the city of Dallas.

When Crews arrived they found a two car garage with a living quarters on the second floor on fire.

Crews say the structure had been evacuated before they arrived.

Authorities stated that despite their efforts the structure was completely destroyed.

One person had non life threatening injuries, the fire is under investigation.

Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
Day 10: Former Officer Derek Chauvin's Trial In George Floyd's Death
More Stimulus Checks Go Out The Door
Grants Pass man arrested after abuse of a corpse
Family Sues Washington State School District