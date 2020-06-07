Despite Many Peaceful Protesters, Police Make “At Least 50” Arrests On Ninth Night Of Demonstrations

Last night marked the ninth night of demonstrations in Portland, with police saying one was non-violent and another resulted in 50 arrests.
Police say that the evening began the same way as the last several nights with several groups of demonstrators taking to the streets.
At 6:00 P.M. a group formed at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland.
The group marched north on Southeast Grand Avenue.
The march of several thousand was said to of continued to Northeast Fremont Street and headed east to Irving Park.
The group gathered peacefully for several hours in the park and marched back to Revolution Hall where the demonstration ended around midnight.
Police say “This was another example of a well-managed demonstration for all involved to exercise First Amendment rights.”
Another group started out at Pioneer Courthouse Square.
The group of several hundreds began marching just before 9:00 p.m. through the north part blocks and continued through Northwest Portland.
The march turned south and headed to the area of the Justice Center where it merged with the group which already gathered.
A group of several hundreds were said to of formed in front of the Justice Center.
Many members of the large group began engaging in what police are calling “criminal behavior” just after 6:00 p.m. which police say escalated as the night progressed.
Police say some demonstrators were shining laser pointers, using mirrors to direct light at officers, hurling items at officers that included balloons full of paint, full cans of beverages, attempting to cut the fence and push it over, and lit commercial grade fireworks at officers.
Portland Police say they issued many orders to stop the criminal behavior but the actions continued.
Just before 11:00 p.m. Police say that an unlawful assembly was declared and the crowd was given opportunity to dispersed and were warned if they did not do so.
Officers began dispersing the crowd just after 11:30 P.M.
Portland Police say that they as well as outside agency mutual aid partners arrested at least 50 people.
They also say that just around midnight a commercial grade firework was launched over the fence at the justice center injuring two deputies.
According to police the rest of the agitators were dispersed close to 2:00 a.m.
“Thank you to the many thousands of Portlanders who demonstrated tonight without violence. Your voice is powerful, and I am with you,” said Chief Jami Resch. “While your actions did not get the attention and coverage of the other events downtown, I want you to know we see you and we hear your message. To all of our Bureau members and mutual aid partners, I am grateful for your continued efforts and service. To my staff, to our partner agencies, and to the many other thousands of people who worked to keep tonight safe, thank you. I have had many conversations with demonstrators and community leaders over this past week. I am inspired and encouraged by their wisdom and their guidance.”
The below individuals were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center from the demonstration that began the evening of June 6, 2020 and continued into the morning of June 7, 2020:
*Travonne Trahan, 26-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Jonathan Languin, 29-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Leah Bendlin, 38-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Grant Henderson, 30-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Matthew Gumm, 34-year-old, Resist Arrest, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Assault III, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Andrea Woidyla, 23-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Lamon Hope, 35-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Joe Ketcher, 37-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist Arrest
*Bobbie Marcotte, 21-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Caitlin Callahan, 34-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Hugo Bertam-Pavy, 26-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Asia Brown, 39-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Dennis Fish, 20-year-old, Resist Arrest, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Sheila Kelley, 24-year-old, Resist Arrest, Attempt Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Jesse Swordfisk, 30-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Allison Merrill, 29-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Elizabeth Glickman, 34-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Jay Haliczer, 41-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct II
*Darryl Mason, 28-year-old, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Sekou Sumaworo, 23-year-old, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering (2 Counts), Resisting Arrest
*Alexandra Enderle, 29-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Colton Mincey, 29-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Jennifer Paulson, 24-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Sarah Lilley, 26-year-old, Attempt Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*David Roos, 27-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Kaitlyn Barett, 21-year-old, Reckless Driving, Attempt Elude
*Rios Avalos, 23-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Maxwell Davis, 28-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Caleb Anderson, 18-year-old, Reckless Driving, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Sydney Davis, 21-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Camden Shillitto, 26-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Matthew Swisher, 27-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Stayten Willows, 35-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Helen “Skelen” Porterfield, 22-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Stephen McNulty, 32-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Luther Jonsson III, 21-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Michael Jimenez, 29-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Cameron Mclaren, 27-year-old, Burglary II, Theft II
*Oscar Lemus-Arellano, 25-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II
*William Lambert, 30-year-old, Resist Arrest, Assault III, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Yarin Taylor, 51-year-old, Warrant
*Christopher Loughridge, 23-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Aria Bare, 28-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Landon Freeman, 26-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Obadiah Powell, 19-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Robert Meier, 28-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Jaime Monsher, 22-year-old, Attempt Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer
*Stanhope Simpson, 30-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer