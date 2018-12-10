Deschutes River To Be Featured On ‘Forever’ Stamp In 2019
By Jordan Vawter
Dec 9, 2018 @ 10:41 PM

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A scenic Oregon river will be honored with a stamp next year.

The Bend Bulletin reports the Deschutes River will be featured on a “forever” stamp in 2019.

The U.S. Postal Service announced in November that 19 sets of forever stamps will be available.

They include a series designed to commemorate the National Wild and Scenic River Act, a federal law that limits development along portions of distinctive rivers.

The collection features a dozen prints of protected rivers.

One of is the Deschutes River’s small waterfalls in a photograph by Bob Wick.

The collection also includes images of the Owyhee (OH-wih-hee), Snake, Missouri, Skagit and Flathead rivers.

The Postal Service has not released a date when the stamps will be available.

