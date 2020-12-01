      Weather Alert

Deschutes County DA Declines To Prosecute Anti-Mask Protesters

Dec 1, 2020 @ 12:40pm

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A prosecutor in Bend, Oregon, has declined to file criminal charges against protesters who participated in a demonstration against the governor’s mask-wearing mandate.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Tuesday that the protesters’ constitutional rights outweighed the need to enforce Gov. Kate Brown’s mask mandate.

Hummel says police called to the Nov. 21 protest interviewed the event organizer, who said he disagreed with the mandate and believes wearing a mask should be an individual choice.

Brown’s order requires Oregonians to wear a mask while with those outside their household if six feet of distance can’t be maintained.

TAGS
DA Deschutes County John Hummel
Popular Posts
Oregon's Governor Changes Covid Restrictions In State
Snohomish County Sheriff's Deputy Accused Of Raping Teenage Girl
REPORT: Virus Spreading In Households, Gatherings, Worksites In Washington State
Oregon Department Of Justice Attorney Reprimanded
A New Video Of An Officer-Involved Shooting In Clark County Is Released