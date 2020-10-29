Deschutes County DA Charges Seven For Protest Violence
BEND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon prosecutor has announced charges against seven people who were involved in violent clashes during dueling political events at a park in Bend.
Those facing prosecution include people from both sides of the political spectrum.
Bend police had recommended charges against 15 people, but Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel declined to charge more than half of them.
The charges involve an Oct. 3 confrontation between racial justice demonstrators and supporters of President Donald Trump.