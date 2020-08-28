Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Henderson Tells Lars How DA John Hummel Is Leading The County To Ruin

In a time where riots and violence are becoming more out of hand across the country, District Attorney John Hummel for Deschutes County is doing his absolute best to make things worse according to County Commissioner Phil Henderson. In the interview below, Henderson tells Lars about the awful situation this lawless D.A. is putting the county in.
