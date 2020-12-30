Derailed Train Cars Removed From Track In Custer, Washington
CUSTER, WA - DECEMBER 22: A train carrying crude oil burns while derailed on December 22, 2020 in Custer, Washington. BNSF Railway Company released a statement saying the train was traveling north when seven tank cars derailed, resulting in a fire and evacuations of the area. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – Crews have removed the train cars carrying crude oil that derailed north of Bellingham and near the Canadian border last week.
The cars on Tuesday were loaded onto flatbed trucks for removal from the derailment site in Custer.
BNSF spokeswoman Courtney Wallace said Tuesday that ten cars of the tanker train hauling oil derailed on Dec. 22, five caught fire and three were punctured, leaking oil.
She says the cause of the derailment remains under investigation by the FBI.
Wallace says officials with the Department of Ecology also remain at the site with soil testing and remediation work to start this week.