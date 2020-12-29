DEQ Takes Final Comments Oil Train Hazard Rules
PORTLAND, Ore.–The DEQ is taking final comments through 4 PM today regarding rules for Oil Train safety. It plans to roll out a formal plan in the Spring of 2021.
Nobody knows how devastating an oil train leaving the tracks can be like Arlene Burns Mayor of Mosier. In 2016 a Union Pacific train derailed in the heart of the tiny town. 3 million gallons of oil was spilled. There was a huge fire with thick black smoke and the ground and the air was contaminated. Fortunately nobody was killed or injured.
In part of her comments to DEQ Mayor Burns said the following,”One of the easiest measures is to require trains to slow down on curves and within city limits. the other important factor is is to make sure the foam used to smother an oil train fire is not more toxic than the oil itself. I hope that state con insist that all foam be environmentally friendly. “