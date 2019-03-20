Deputy, Suspect Killed In Traffic Stop Shoot Out
By Jacob Dean
Mar 20, 2019 @ 4:48 AM

Badger Pocket, Washington (AP) – A sheriff’s deputy was killed and a police officer was injured after an exchange of gunfire during an attempted traffic stop.

The Kittitas Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that at 7:37 p.m. on Tuesday deputies attempted to stop a vehicle related to a driving complaint. The suspect fled, resulting in a pursuit.

The vehicle came to a stop at the end of Pierce Street in Kittitas. The suspect exited the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with the sheriff’s deputy and officer. The deputy received a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at Kittitas Valley Hospital.

The officer suffered a gunshot wound and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

King 5 reports the suspect was also shot and killed during the gunfire, according to law enforcement at the scene.

The names of the officers and suspect have not been released.

