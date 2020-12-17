Deputy Shoots Wanted Man

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man wanted on a Washington state warrant was shot by a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy after he was found on BLM land and displayed a knife.
KTVZ-TV reports deputies tried to arrest Seven Newburg Tuesday on a warrant for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender, but he ran, according to Deschutes County Sgt. Jayson Janes.
Deputies searched but did not find him.
On Wednesday, Janes says deputies found Newburg walking on BLM land west of Bend Road.
Janes says when confronted, Newburg displayed a knife and a deputy shot Newburg.
Newburg was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.