Deputy Shoots, Kills Man In Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. (AP) – The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot and killed a man who pulled a knife after being hit with a Taser.
A statement from the office says the deputy responded at about 5:25 a.m. Tuesday to a report that the man was at a home near Lacey in violation of a restraining order.
The deputy used a Taser on the man after he refused to follow instructions.
The sheriff’s office says the man then pulled a knife and the deputy shot him.
The deputy is a six-year veteran of law enforcement.
He has been placed on administrative reassignment pending a review of the shooting.