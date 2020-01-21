      Weather Alert

Deputy Shoots, Kills Man In Thurston County

Jan 21, 2020 @ 3:24pm

LACEY, Wash. (AP) – The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot and killed a man who pulled a knife after being hit with a Taser.

A statement from the office says the deputy responded at about 5:25 a.m. Tuesday to a report that the man was at a home near Lacey  in violation of a restraining order.

The deputy used a Taser on the man after he refused to follow instructions.

The sheriff’s office says the man then pulled a knife and the deputy shot him.

The deputy is a six-year veteran of law enforcement.

He has been placed on administrative reassignment pending a review of the shooting.

