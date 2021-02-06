      Weather Alert

UPDATE: Man identified In Officer Involved Shooting in Clark County

Feb 6, 2021 @ 8:48am

UPDATE: Police say the man shot in the below story was identified as 30 year old Jenoah Donald.

Donald is hospitalized as of latest reports.

The Vancouver Police Department says on February 4th Deputies were conducting a traffic stop near NE 68th Street and NE 2nd Avenue.

According to Police during the traffic stop, in which four Clark County Deputies Were involved one fired their weapon and hit the driver.

The driver was taken to a hospital and is still there.

Per protocol the deputies are all on critical incident leave.

An investigation of the circumstances of the shooting are underway.

 

 

Popular Posts
New Decriminalization Of Drugs Law In Effect Today
Man Accused Of Shooting Down Into Blue Heron Mill From Oregon City Promenade
Couple Missing On Camping Trip Found
Car stolen with children inside in Hazel Dell, left several blocks away
Vancouver teen arrested days after police found a dead person in parked car