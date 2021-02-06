UPDATE: Man identified In Officer Involved Shooting in Clark County
UPDATE: Police say the man shot in the below story was identified as 30 year old Jenoah Donald.
Donald is hospitalized as of latest reports.
The Vancouver Police Department says on February 4th Deputies were conducting a traffic stop near NE 68th Street and NE 2nd Avenue.
According to Police during the traffic stop, in which four Clark County Deputies Were involved one fired their weapon and hit the driver.
The driver was taken to a hospital and is still there.
Per protocol the deputies are all on critical incident leave.
An investigation of the circumstances of the shooting are underway.