Deputy Fires at Man Trying to Run Him Over at Trailhead

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a deputy fired shots at a man who tried to run him over at a trailhead parking lot in the Columbia River Gorge.

KGW-TV reports that Hood River Sheriff’s Deputy George Economou was walking toward a vehicle in the parking lot of the Mitchell Point Trailhead west of Hood River at about 1:30 a.m. Monday when the vehicle began moving.

Oregon State Police say the driver backed out of the parking spot, drove around the lot and then drove at Economou.

Police say Economou fired several rounds at the vehicle, which then crashed into his patrol car and went down an embankment.

Police say 50-year-old Lonnie Stinnett of Garibaldi, Oregon, was not injured. Deputies took him into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.

The Columbia Gorge Major Crimes Team is investigating.