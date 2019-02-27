Deputy Director Sues Northwest Oregon Housing Authority

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) – An administrator for the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority who was put on leave is suing the organization and its executive director.

The Daily Astorian reports in a lawsuit filed this week, deputy director Teresa Sims says she has faced retaliation from Todd Johnston and the housing authority for speaking out about mismanaged public funds and unlawful hiring practices.

Sims is seeking nearly $1 million in damages.

In May, Sims was placed on paid leave while the housing authority investigated whether she falsified records to allow her son and employee to receive public housing assistance while he was renting from his uncle.

That was at about the same time her accusations against Johnston came to light.

Her lawyer says they filed a lawsuit in part to urge the housing authority to finish its investigation.

Johnston declined to comment on the lawsuit.

