Deputies Vote “No Confidence” In Their Sheriff
KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) – The sheriff of Benton County, Washington, was compared to a tyrant who only cares about his personal image in a scathing letter announcing a “no confidence” vote by a majority of the law enforcement officers who work for him.
The Tri-City Herald reports that the Benton County Deputy Sheriff’s Guild said it can no longer support Sheriff Jerry Hatcher after an overwhelming vote of its members.
Those members include sheriff’s office deputies, corporals, sergeants and lieutenants.
The two-page letter was released Sunday night but dated Friday.
Hatcher was first appointed sheriff in May 2017 and went on to win the election that fall.