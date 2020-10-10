Deputies Say 3 Year Old Boy In Aloha Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself
Friday evening around 9:45 p.m. Washington County Deputies say they responded to a call by
family members of 3 year old James Lindquester, who told officers that the boy had gotten a handgun out of a bedroom table drawer and shot himself on the head.
The incident happened in the 7100 block of SW Millenium Terrace in Aloha.
The boy was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
According to a press release sent out by the Washington County Sherriff’s office
“Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit and the Special Investigations Unit responded to the scene and the investigation is on-going. An autopsy will be conducted on October 10 at the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.”