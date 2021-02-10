Deputies Identified In Clark County Shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Vancouver, Washington police have released the names of three Clark County sheriff’s deputies placed on leave after one of them shot a 30-year-old man last week. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports deputies were conducting a traffic stop Thursday in Hazel Dell when a deputy shot driver Jenoah Donald. Donald, a 30-year-old Black man, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains on life support in an intensive care unit, according to a Tuesday update on an online crowdfunding page in his name. The deputies on leave are Sean Boyle, Greg Agar, and Holly Troupe, according to the Vancouver Police Department, which is leading an investigation into the shooting.