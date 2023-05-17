Deputies Arrest Suspects In Armed Robbery, Recover Loaded Firearms In Hillsboro

Hillsboro, Ore. — An investigation by Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the City of Cornelius led to the arrest of three individuals involved in an armed robbery on Monday evening. The incident took place near the 200 block of Northwest 338 Ave in Hillsboro.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found a victim who reported being assaulted with a handgun. The victim provided crucial information about three potential suspects and the vehicle they were using. Acting swiftly, a deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description entering a business complex. As the deputy approached the vehicle’s occupants, three individuals exited and attempted to flee on foot.

During a foot chase, one suspect, identified as 18-year-old Bryce Kim, discarded a loaded Glock handgun onto the roadway. Kim was apprehended a few blocks away without further incident. Meanwhile, the other two suspects, identified as 23-year-old Emillo Martinez and 20-year-old Gustin Stephens, remained in close proximity to the involved vehicle.

A thorough search revealed that Martinez was carrying a loaded concealed Glock handgun, while Stephens confessed to having a loaded Glock handgun concealed beneath the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

The following charges were filed against Bryce Kim of Hillsboro:

Robbery in the first degree

Unlawful use of a firearm

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Assault in the second degree

Gustin Stephens of Hillsboro faces the following charges:

Conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree

Conspiracy to commit assault in the second degree

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Driving while suspended – misdemeanor

Emillo Martinez of Beaverton has been charged with:

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of cocaine

The diligent efforts of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies resulted in the swift arrest of the suspects and the recovery of multiple loaded firearms. The investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing.