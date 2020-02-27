DEP Concerned About Fuel Leaks In Sunken Tug Boat
Portland, OR (KXL) — Crews continue salvage operations days since a tug boat sank in the Columbia River.
It happened near Umatilla last weekend.
Investigators say high winds broke the Tug Nova away from its moorings on Sunday.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is concerned about 750 gallons diesel fuel that remains aboard the vessel. D-E-P says fuel tanks are still intact.
As of yesterday, there are no concerns of contamination to the water supply.
A barge and crane will arrive today or tomorrow to remove the tugboat from the riverbed.