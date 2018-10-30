Dense Fog Advisory In Effect For Metro Area
By Jacob Dean
|
Oct 30, 2018 @ 5:05 AM

Portland, Oregon – Fog Alert for drivers up and down the Willamette Valley this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 10am this morning for our area. You may want to give yourself a little extra time to get to work, and go slow, because it could be hard to see on the roads right now.

Dense Fog Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
301 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley-
South Willamette Valley-Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville,
Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn,
Stayton, Dallas, Eugene, Springfield, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon,
Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt,
and Amboy
301 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...


The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Dense Fog
Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM PDT this morning.

* VISIBILITIES...A quarter of a mile or less at times.

* TIMING...Through 10 AM this morning.

* IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for abrupt changes in
  visibilities over short distances when traveling in the
  Willamette Valley including stretches of Interstate 5. Dense
  fog has already been observed in Portland, Aurora, McMinnville,
  Corvallis, and Eugene this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
