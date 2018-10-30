Dense Fog Advisory In Effect For Metro Area

Portland, Oregon – Fog Alert for drivers up and down the Willamette Valley this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 10am this morning for our area. You may want to give yourself a little extra time to get to work, and go slow, because it could be hard to see on the roads right now.

Dense Fog Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 301 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018 Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley- South Willamette Valley-Greater Vancouver Area- Including the cities of Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Eugene, Springfield, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy 301 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018 DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM PDT this morning. * VISIBILITIES...A quarter of a mile or less at times. * TIMING...Through 10 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for abrupt changes in visibilities over short distances when traveling in the Willamette Valley including stretches of Interstate 5. Dense fog has already been observed in Portland, Aurora, McMinnville, Corvallis, and Eugene this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.