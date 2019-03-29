Dems Call For Better Pay Equity In U.S. Soccer

Portland, Ore. (KXL) — A large group of Democrats are adding their voices to the call for better pay equity in U.S. Soccer.

This week, a group of 33 Senators, all Democrats, sent a letter to the President of the U.S. Soccer Federation, calling for change.

All of the U.S. Senators from Oregon and Washington State signed the letter.

In the letter, the senators assert the great success of the U.S. Women’s soccer team means, “U.S. Women’s National Team members deserve to be paid at least as much as their male counterparts.”

You’ll remember, 28 members of the U.S. Women’s Soccer team are suing the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The women say they deserve to be paid more.

This group of Democratic senators agrees, and they’re also reminding U.S. Soccer officials that all of Congress agreed at one time.

Back in 2016, Congress unanimously passed a resolution calling for better pay equity in U.S. soccer.