Demonstrators Target Portland City Commissioner’s Home, Light Fire At City Hall
Courtesy: KGW
PORTLAND, Ore. — Demonstrators gathered at Arbor Lodge Park in North Portland before moving to the home of Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan, the Portland Police Association office and City Hall on Thursday night. Two people were arrested and a third was cited.
A much smaller group from the night before blocked traffic as they made it to Commissioner Ryan’s home on North Holman Street around 9:00pm.
This was the fourth night in the past week that the commissioner has been the victim of vandalism and his neighborhood disrupted. A window and potted plants were broke, and individuals threw burning flares and balloons filled with paint at Commissioner Ryan’s residence. Police declared an unlawful assembly due to the criminal activity and dispersed the crowd.
Some demonstrators reconvened near the Portland Police Association before heading back towards Arbor Lodge Park.
Others gathered around 10:00pm outside Portland City Hall where doors were set on fire. It was put out by security guards. Investigators believe a burning object was thrown or placed at the door. The arsonist was not located.
The driver of a vehicle related to the demonstration was arrested after failing failing to stop for police. 36-year-old Bryan Ortega-Schwartz was arrested several blocks away for eluding and reckless driving. He was released on his own recognizance.
Another person was arrested and released. 30-year-old Michael Kinney is charged with interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest and failure to display a license.
27-year-old Daniel Supriyadi of Lake Oswego was criminally cited for disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
The crowd dispersed late in the evening.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler released the following statement on Friday morning: “Last night’s criminal destruction and attack on Commissioner Ryan’s home are reprehensible. Violence, criminal destruction and intimidation are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Those responsible must be found, investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I condemn anyone who uses violence to attempt to silence the voices of others.”
The Unified Command of Portland Police, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Oregon National Guard have been activated by Governor Kate Brown through Friday.