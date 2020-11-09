Demonstrators Target Multnomah County Democrats Headquarters
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of demonstrators gathered at Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland and marched to the Multnomah County Democrats headquarters in Northeast Portland where property was damaged on Sunday night.
Police say the building at Northeast 35th and Sandy Blvd. was tagged with graffiti and windows were broken.
Police made three arrests: James Prettyman, 24, charged with Criminal Mischief II, Thomas Mollrocek, 33, charged with Criminal Mischief II and Escape III, and 22-year-old Maximillian Jennings, charged with Criminal Mischief I.
Jail records show that all three were released by Monday morning.
The group then marched back to Laurelhurst Park and dispersed into the neighborhood.