      Weather Alert

Demonstrators Target Multnomah County Democrats Headquarters

Nov 9, 2020 @ 5:45am

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of demonstrators gathered at Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland and marched to the Multnomah County Democrats headquarters in Northeast Portland where property was damaged on Sunday night.

Police say the building at Northeast 35th and Sandy Blvd. was tagged with graffiti and windows were broken.

Police made three arrests: James Prettyman, 24, charged with Criminal Mischief II, Thomas Mollrocek, 33, charged with Criminal Mischief II and Escape III, and 22-year-old Maximillian Jennings, charged with Criminal Mischief I.

James Prettyman (left), Thomas Mollrocek (center), Maximillian Jennings (right)

Jail records show that all three were released by Monday morning.

The group then marched back to Laurelhurst Park and dispersed into the neighborhood.

TAGS
demonstration Multnomah County Democrats Portland Portland Protests protest
Popular Posts
Oregon Governor Kate Brown Calls Riot Destruction In Portland "Acts Of Privilege" By "Anarchist Protesters"
COVID-19 Outbreak Reported At Fred Meyer Distribution Center In Clackamas County
Oregon Democrat Jeff Merkley Wins US Senate Reelection
National Guard Activated, Rioters Arrested In Downtown Portland
Oregon 1st State to Soften on Hard Drugs, 'Magic' Mushrooms