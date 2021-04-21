Demonstration in Portland After Chauvin Verdict
Portland, Ore – Hours after the Derek Chauvin verdict, two people were arrested after a march in support of George Floyd turned into an unlawful assembly in downtown Portland. A group of about a hundred people marched through the streets and smashed windows of businesses. A small crowd gathered at Chapman Square around 7:30 last night, but the group got bigger and blocked roads near the Federal Courthouse. Some members also tagged the Justice Center with graffiti and set a fire in the street.
A Portland Police Sergeant was punched by a 36-year-old man who was taken into custody following a brief scuffle.
The demonstrations began to wind down around 11 p.m.