Demonstration Activities Planned for Saturday in Downtown Portland

Portland, Ore. — Portland Police say there could be several groups protesting in Downtown this Saturday.

Demonstrations could begin as early at 1:00 p.m. in the area of Terry Schrunk Plaza.

Portland Police sent issued a notice to anyone who takes part that there will be a law enforcement presence in the area and weapons or items that can be used as weapons are not allowed at the envents.

Police also reminded protesters that Terry Schrunk Plaza is Federal Property and fall under a different jurisdiction.

Read more from Portland Police:

The Police Bureau attempts to work with all event organizers to establish an environment where community members may safely practice their First Amendment Rights of speech and assembly. The Police Bureau encourages:

* Event organizers to communicate with liaison officers so the Police Bureau is aware of the needs and intentions of the groups represented by the respective organizers;

* People who observe suspicious items or activity or are aware of incidents that place a person’s life, safety or property in danger should contact police in person or by calling 9-1-1 if you can; text 9-1-1 if you can’t. Texts to 9-1-1 cannot include emoticons, emoji’s, pictures, or videos;

* People near others who are preparing to or in the act of committing criminal behavior are encouraged to separate themselves from the group and notify police; and

* Listen to and adhere to directions provided by the Police Bureau’s public address vehicle. The announcements provide important information about officers’ observations, what actions demonstrators and counter-demonstrators must take and what action the Police Bureau may take.

The Police Bureau encourages road users to be aware of the potential for traffic interruptions and to plan for alternate routes in and around Downtown Portland on Saturday. People engaged in demonstration march activity should remain on sidewalks and obey traffic laws.

The Police Bureau reminds community members that demonstrations generally do not require any permit from the City of Portland; however, any event held in the street and/or sidewalk, such as runs, walks, marches, parades or bicycle races must have a permit granted by the City of Portland. Additionally, event organizers are encouraged to work with the City of Portland to ensure a safe event for participants and non-participants.

The Bureau has been collaborating with law enforcement and public safety partners to ensure that public safety is the top priority for all participants and community members. Law enforcement and public safety partners may include, but are not limited to the following agencies:

* Portland Police Bureau

* Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

* Gresham Police Department

* Port of Portland Police Department

* Federal Protective Service

* Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office

* Portland Fire & Rescue

The Portland Police Bureau intends to share pertinent information with the community on the day of the events through its main Twitter account: @PortlandPolice

KXL will have full coverage of any disruptions that occur Saturday on air and on-line along with our mobile app.