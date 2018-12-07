Democrats say Birthright Citizenship is against the constitution, is it because they’re reading the constitution wrong?
By Carl Sundberg
Dec 7, 2018 @ 10:27 AM

Democrats and Republicans alike have raised the banner of the 14th Amendment: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the States wherein they reside.” They claim this means anyone born in the U.S. has a constitutional right to citizenship. But a closer look at the language and history shows this is not the Constitution’s mandate and should never have become national policy. Lars speaks with Dr. Matthew Spalding-Associate Vice President of Hillsdale College Kirby Center explains. Listen below.

