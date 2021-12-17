      Weather Alert

Democrat’s Refuse To Let The Supreme Court Hear A Case On Oppressed Minority

Dec 17, 2021 @ 12:56pm

Despite being the party of slavery and segregation, Democrats claim to support minorities and people of color, but if that’s the case, why are Democrat politicians asking the Supreme Court to ignore a rule that oppresses a minorities’ ability to get a good education? For more information, Lars speaks with Devon Westhill, the President and General Counsel for the Center for Equal Opportunity and Federalist Society Legal Expert.

The post Democrat’s Refuse To Let The Supreme Court Hear A Case On Oppressed Minority appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

