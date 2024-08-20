Former President Obama And Second Gentleman Emhoff To Headline DNC Tuesday

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024, during an event with NCAA college athletes. This is her first public appearance since President Joe Biden endorsed her to be the next presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CHICAGO (AP) — Former President Barack Obama and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will speak on the second day of the Democratic National Convention.

Obama and Emhoff on Tuesday will turn the party’s attention toward Vice President Kamala Harris and her faceoff against Republican Donald Trump.

The pivot toward the campaign’s final 76 days follows an opening night that was designed to give a graceful exit to the incumbent president, who was greeted with a hero’s welcome for stepping aside for Harris.

Harris will travel Tuesday to Milwaukee for a rally in the swing state of Wisconsin before returning to Chicago late in the evening.