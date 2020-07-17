Democrats in legislature are making every effort to normalize the rioting and looting
Lars brings on Kevin Starrett, Executive Director of the Oregon Firearms Federation to discuss what exactly is going on in the state legislature. Recently, there have been proposals to release hundreds of convicted criminals in order to transfer money from prisons to schools. Law enforcement already has targets on their backs and if some of these proposals get passed, don’t be surprised to see more and more officers retiring or quitting all together. Listen below for more.
