Democrats Aren’t Fond Of The Prospect Of Another Netanyahu Government

After losing his spot as Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu has made a comeback and is expected to get the spot again, but why do the Democrats in America have such a problem with it?

Netanyahu’s coalition has been plagued by criticism from many Democrats and left-wing Jewish groups. They claim that some of the members of his government are “radicals, racists, etc.” But this is actually the same thing they accuse Republicans of constantly. It’s also interesting that they had no problem at all when an actual Islamist Arab was in the previous Israeli government. They have no problem telling Israel that it has to negotiate with actual terrorists who murder Israelis and Americans – the more you kill the more you earn. For more information, Lars speaks with David Schoen, the Co-Founder of the Zionist Organization of America’s Center for Law and Justice.