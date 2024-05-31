KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Of West Virginia Registers As Independent

May 31, 2024 12:25PM PDT
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin speaks with reporters outside the newly renovated Amtrak train station in Charleston, W.Va. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has announced he has switched his registration to independent.

The move on Friday raises questions about his political plans since it could help his chances should he seek elected office again in a state that has turned heavily Republican.

Manchin, 76, has often been at odds with the Democratic Party.

But he played a central role in helping President Joe Biden get a landmark climate change and health care bill over the finish line in 2022.

He says neither party is willing to compromise to find common ground and “to stay true to myself” and “put country before party,” he decided to register an an independent with no party affiliation.

