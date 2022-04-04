      Weather Alert

Democratic, GOP Senate Bargainers Reach $10 Billion COVID Agreement

Apr 4, 2022 @ 4:24pm
President Joe Biden speaks about the government's COVID-19 response, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The top Democratic and Republican Senate negotiators say they have reached agreement on a slimmed-down $10 billion package for countering COVID-19.

But the measure has dropped all funding to help nations abroad combat the pandemic.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says the deal will give the government “the tools we need” to continue battling the disease.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is trumpeting budget savings in the measure that he says mean it “will not cost the American people a single additional dollar.”

The deal is also drawing support from President Joe Biden.

