Even though 92% of crimes committed in the U.S do not involve a firearm; in response to the rise in violent crime across many of America’s major cities, President Biden announced his administration will focus its efforts on prosecuting inanimate objects. Lars brings on Dr. John Lott, who is the President of Crime Prevention Research Center and author of “Gun Control Myths” to speak on Biden’s gun control plans. Take a listen below.
For more information: https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2021/07/20/despite_what_biden_says_guns_factor_in_only_a_small_percentage_of_violent_crimes_786128.html
The post DEMOCRAT DECEPTION: How much of America’s crime really involves guns? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.