Democrat Andrea Salinas Wins US House Seat In Oregon’s 6th
November 14, 2022 7:21PM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the U.S. House seat in Oregon’s newly created 6th District.
The state representative and former congressional staffer defeated Republican Mike Erickson, a businessman running for the third time.
Salinas was one of two candidates seeking to be Oregon’s first Latina congresswoman, along with Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th District.
A population boom made Oregon one of just six states to gain a House seat following the 2020 census. Democratic incumbents held onto Oregon’s 1st, 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts and the GOP hold Oregon’s sprawling 2nd District.
Chavez-DeRemer won her race.
