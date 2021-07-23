Delta Variant Now Dominant In Washington State, Doctors Seeing Start Of 5th Wave Of Virus

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Delta Variant now accounts for 58 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Washington state, “We’re seeing an onset of additional cases, or what I would call the 5th wave.”
And because of the recent and dramatic increases in cases, hospitalizations, and virus-related deaths, State Epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist says the Department of Health is discussing a possible statewide recommendation that everyone wear a mask while inside public places, “We are talking about this…but there is no recommendation from State or the Governor at this point. But, stay tuned. This stuff changes pretty quickly.”
However, he says he does have a recommendation for right now, “Use common sense, whether you’re vaccinated or not. Try not to be in crowded indoor spaces with poor ventilation…obviously if you’re not vaccinated, masks are still effective against this Delta variant and certainly against this 5th wave of cases.”
In Clark County, Clark County Public Health is asking people not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear a mask inside public places.
The request comes because the County’s new daily cases have doubled in the last week.
About 95 percent of cases since March have been unvaccinated people.