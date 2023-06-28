KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Delta Flight Has A Rough But Safe Landing In Charlotte Without Gear Extended

June 28, 2023 10:08AM PDT
Credit: MGN

CHARLOTTE, N.C.. (AP) — Officials say a Delta flight landed roughly but safely at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday without part of its landing gear extended.

The airport says in a tweet that the runway was closed following a mechanical issue with Delta Air Lines.

No injuries were reported and all passengers were taken to the terminal.

The airport says it was working to remove the aircraft and reopen the runway.

Delta says the flight left from Atlanta with 96 passengers, two pilots and three flight attendants and was on its way to Charlotte.

Delta says in a statement that safety is a priority and crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and the flight landed safely.

