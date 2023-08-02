Delays Expected On I-5 In Clark And Cowlitz Counties This Week

Woodland, Wash. — Expect daytime delays on both directions of Interstate 5 near Woodland at the Clark and Cowlitz county lines on Thursday, Aug. 3, and Monday, Aug. 7 to Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The Washington State Department of Transportation’s bridge preservation crews will temporarily close the right and left lanes on both the northbound and southbound spans of the I-5 East Fork Lewis River bridges for annual bridge inspections. The inspections began on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and will continue through Tuesday, Aug. 8.

During the inspections, traffic approaching the northbound and southbound spans will be shifted from three lanes down to two lanes, causing delays.

Specific lane closure schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 3: The left lane along the northbound span of the I-5/East Fork Lewis River Bridge, between mileposts 18-18.5, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 7: The right lane along the southbound span of the I-5/East Fork Lewis River Bridge, between mileposts 18-18.5, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8: The left lane along the southbound span of the I-5/East Fork Lewis River Bridge, between mileposts 18-18.5, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Travelers are advised to exercise caution through the work zone and obey advanced warning signs for their safety and the safety of road workers. Real-time travel information is available through the WSDOT mobile app, the real-time travel map, or by following WSDOT on Twitter.