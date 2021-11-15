Delay for Portland Schools Vaccine Mandate Vote

Another delay, in a decision about requiring children to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Portland Public Schools. Plans for a vote tomorrow are on hold.
School Board member Julia Brim Edwards announced on Twitter, “There will not be a vote on the student vaccine mandate at the November 16th meeting. Update and further discussion. Good Call. Better to get it right than be first!” Parents are reacting. Some say they’re disappointed and want a mandate now, others say mandating the vaccine in kids would be unethical.
In October, parents of Portland Public Schools High Schoolers were similarly split during listening sessions with the board members, about whether students 12 and older should be required to get COVID-19 vaccinations to stay in class.
Originally the board had planned to make a decision the first week of November.