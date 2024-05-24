KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin To Undergo Procedure At Walter Reed, Will Transfer Power To Deputy

May 24, 2024 12:48PM PDT
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin To Undergo Procedure At Walter Reed, Will Transfer Power To Deputy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will undergo a medical procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday evening and will transfer power temporarily to his deputy as he continues to deal with bladder issues that arose in December following his treatment for prostate cancer, Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

The procedure is elective and minimally invasive, “is not related to his cancer diagnosis and has had no effect on his excellent cancer prognosis,” Ryder said.

