Defense Secretary Has COVID For Second Time

Aug 15, 2022 @ 10:28am

WASHINGTON (AP) – Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms and will quarantine at home.

It’s the second time Austin has gotten the coronavirus.

In a statement Monday,  Austin, 69, said his is fully vaccinated and has received two boosters.

He said he’ll quarantine for the next five days in accordance with CDC guidelines and “will retain all authorities and plan to maintain my normal work schedule virtually from home.”

Austin said his last in-person contact with President Joe Biden was on July 29.

Austin also had COVID in January.

