Defense Department’s top spokesperson under investigation for misusing staff for personal reasons

(WASHINGTON) — The Pentagon's Inspector General is investigating the Defense Department's top spokesperson for the possible misuse of her authority for personal purposes.

Two U.S. officials confirm that the Department of Defense’s Inspector General is investigating Dana White, the chief spokesperson for the DOD, for potential misconduct of misusing her authority for personal reasons.

The allegations were made by former staffers who worked for White and have been reassigned within the department.

CNN was first to report the existence of the investigation.

One U.S. official said among the allegations being made against White are that she asked staffers to make personal errands and purchases, get her dry cleaning from the Pentagon’s dry cleaner and drive her to work at least a dozen times, including on snow days. One staffer was asked to assist in the adoption of a foster child.

The allegations also note that staffers who raised complaints were reassigned. Government ethics rules strictly forbid the use of government staff for personal reasons.

“This is an ongoing review about which we cannot comment,” said Charlie Summers, the principal deputy assistant to the secretary for public affairs

When Dana White was asked by a TV network pool reporter in Argentina about the investigation, she deferred to the statement from Summers and would not add an additional comment. White is in Argentina traveling with Defense Secretary James Mattis, who is carrying out official visits to South American countries.

“The DOD IG does not deny or acknowledge the existence of an investigation,” said Bruce Anderson, a spokesman for the DOD IG, when asked for comment .

Typically the Inspector General’s office does not comment on ongoing investigations.

